Lung cancer treatment in Germany

Lung cancer is the most common oncological disease. These are aggressive tumors that are difficult to treat because they spread quickly and are diagnosed late. Nonetheless, doctors in Germany achieve excellent results even in the most advanced stages of this pathology. German hospitals use the latest drugs and techniques that can curb the development of a tumor for many years.

Surgical treatment

In patients with the first, second, and often third stages of the disease, doctors perform surgery to remove the tumor. This is the best treatment option, as it is the only way to cure cancer completely.

For the operation to be performed, certain conditions are required. On the one hand, after the diagnostics, doctors must conclude that a cure for cancer is possible. On the other hand, a patient must not have severe comorbidities and be in generally good physical condition in order to undergo partial lung resection surgery.

If the patient is indicated for surgical treatment, the following operations can be performed:

Lobectomy is the most common option, involving the removal of one lobe of the lung

Segmentectomy (removal of a lung segment) is a more sparing operation that is sometimes performed at an early stage or in seriously ill patients, for whom it is important to minimize the extent of the surgical procedure

Pneumonectomy is the complete removal of the lung, and this is not a very common treatment option

Non-anatomical resections (without any reference to lobes and segments)

The operation is usually performed using open techniques through an incision in the chest. In Germany, surgeons also perform video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery through short incisions, and lung cancer treatment using robotic surgical systems is available at some clinics. Such operations are considered the safest and most sparing.

Other treatment methods

After surgery, as well as in inoperable patients, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are considered the main treatment methods. It is better that they are used together. This treatment option is called chemoradiotherapy. But if a patient is in poor condition and may suffer complications, these techniques are applied sequentially, not simultaneously.

In recent years, drug therapy has increasingly included individually tailored targeted therapy and immunotherapy. These treatment options involve the administration of drugs that target specific molecular targets. They are more effective than conventional cytostatic chemotherapy and are better tolerated. Immunotherapy and targeted therapy can be combined with chemotherapy to improve outcomes.

The drugs act immediately on all tumor foci in the patient’s body, so this cancer treatment is called systemic. It is effective even for end-stage cancer when multiple metastases have spread. Periodically, doctors may change the treatment regimen with other drugs if the original regimen no longer works.

