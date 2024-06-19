F1 acquatica, Wyatt vince il Grand Prix of Italy di Olbia

Wyatt vince a Olbia la tappa italiana della F1 H2O.

Il talentuoso canadese Rusty Wyatt ha trionfato nella tappa italiana del campionato mondiale UIM F1 H2O conquistando una straordinaria vittoria dalla pole position al UIM F1H2O Regione Sardegna, svoltosi a Olbia nel pomeriggio.

Nonostante una bandiera gialla al primo giro, Wyatt ha guidato il suo DAC del Team Sharjah alla vittoria conducendo dalla partenza lanciata fino al traguardo di fronte al Molo Brin a Olbia. Questo successo ha permesso al pilota dell’Ontario di ottenere un vantaggio di 14 punti nel campionato mondiale piloti e ha portato il Team Sharjah ad essere in testa, a pari merito con il Team Vietnam, con 94 punti nel Campionato a Squadre.

“Che vittoria! – ha dichiarato Wyatt – Il mio radioman mi guidava attraverso la gara, dicendomi di stare calmo e di non fare niente di stupido. Ho cercato di stare al comando nel modo più pulito possibile e di non permettere a nessuno di superarmi. C’erano così tanti familiari qui. C’erano almeno 25 persone venute dal Canada e vedere questa gara. Non posso descrivere quanto sia bello. È un anno da rookie incredibile quello che stiamo vivendo. Che weekend fantastico”.

Il pilota del CTIC China Team, Peter Morin, ha seguito Wyatt fino al traguardo. Il francese è così salito al quarto posto nel Campionato Piloti. Bartak Marszalek dello Strømøy Racing ha chiuso il podio con il suo terzo posto.

Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy – risultati:

1. Rusty Wyatt (CAN) Sharjah Team 40 laps

2. Peter Morin (FRA) China CTIC Team @12.210sec

3. Bartek Marszalek (POL) Strømøy Racing @20.872sec

4. Marit Strømøy (NOR) Strømøy Racing @23.407sec

5. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Vietnam @25.845sec

6. Ben Jelf (GBR) F1 Atlantic Team 1 lap behind

7. Ahmad Al-Fahim (UAE) Victory Team 1 lap behind

8. Brent Dillard (USA) China CTIC Team 2 laps behind

9. Cédric Deguisne (FRA) Maverick Racing 3 laps behind

10. Filip Roms (FIN) Sharjah Team 4 laps behind

11. Duarte Benavente (POR) F1 Atlantic Team 4 laps behind

12. Alexandre Bourgeot (FRA) Maverick Racing 4 laps behind

Ferdinand Zandbergen (NLD) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team DNF

Thani Al-Qamzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi DNF

Erik Stark (SWE) Victory Team DNF

Sami Seliö (FIN) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team DNF

Alberto Comparato (ITA) Team Abu Dhabi DNF

Stefan Arand (EST) Team Vietnam DNF

2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship – Classifica dopo gara 3:

1. Rusty Wyatt (CAN) Sharjah Team 77pts

2. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Vietnam 63pts

3. Erik Stark (SWE) Victory Team 62pts

4. Peter Morin (FRA) China CTIC Team 52pts

5. Bartek Marszalek (POL) Strømøy Racing 48pts

6. Marit Strømøy (NOR) Strømøy Racing 32pts

7. Stefan Arand (EST) Team Vietnam 31pts

7. Sami Seliö (FIN) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team 31pts

9. Thani Al-Qamzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi 27pts

10. Ben Jelf (GBR) F1 Atlantic Team 25pts

11. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NLD) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team 19pts

12. Filip Roms (FIN) Sharjah Team 17pts

13. Brent Dillard (USA) China CTIC Team 16pts

14. Cédric Deguisne (FRA) Maverick Racing 12pts

15. Ahmad Al-Fahim (UAE) Victory Team 10pts

16. Alexandre Bourgeot (FRA) Maverick Racing 7pts

17. Alberto Comparato (ITA) Team Abu Dhabi 6pts

18. Duarte Benavente (POR) F1 Atlantic Team 5pts

19. Rashed Al-Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi 4pts

