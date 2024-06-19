F1 acquatica, Wyatt vince il Grand Prix of Italy di Olbia

19 Giugno 2024

di Daniele Caruso

Wyatt vince a Olbia la tappa italiana della F1 H2O.

Il talentuoso canadese Rusty Wyatt ha trionfato nella tappa italiana del campionato mondiale UIM F1 H2O conquistando una straordinaria vittoria dalla pole position al UIM F1H2O Regione Sardegna, svoltosi a Olbia nel pomeriggio.

Nonostante una bandiera gialla al primo giro, Wyatt ha guidato il suo DAC del Team Sharjah alla vittoria conducendo dalla partenza lanciata fino al traguardo di fronte al Molo Brin a Olbia. Questo successo ha permesso al pilota dell’Ontario di ottenere un vantaggio di 14 punti nel campionato mondiale piloti e ha portato il Team Sharjah ad essere in testa, a pari merito con il Team Vietnam, con 94 punti nel Campionato a Squadre.

“Che vittoria! – ha dichiarato Wyatt – Il mio radioman mi guidava attraverso la gara, dicendomi di stare calmo e di non fare niente di stupido. Ho cercato di stare al comando nel modo più pulito possibile e di non permettere a nessuno di superarmi. C’erano così tanti familiari qui. C’erano almeno 25 persone venute dal Canada e vedere questa gara. Non posso descrivere quanto sia bello. È un anno da rookie incredibile quello che stiamo vivendo. Che weekend fantastico”.

Il pilota del CTIC China Team, Peter Morin, ha seguito Wyatt fino al traguardo. Il francese è così salito al quarto posto nel Campionato Piloti. Bartak Marszalek dello Strømøy Racing  ha chiuso il podio con il suo terzo posto.

Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy – risultati:

  • 1. Rusty Wyatt (CAN) Sharjah Team                                                 40 laps  
  • 2. Peter Morin (FRA) China CTIC Team                                             @12.210sec
  • 3. Bartek Marszalek (POL) Strømøy Racing                                      @20.872sec
  • 4. Marit Strømøy (NOR) Strømøy Racing                                          @23.407sec
  • 5. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Vietnam                                        @25.845sec
  • 6. Ben Jelf (GBR) F1 Atlantic Team                                                    1 lap behind
  • 7. Ahmad Al-Fahim (UAE) Victory Team                                            1 lap behind
  • 8. Brent Dillard (USA) China CTIC Team                                            2 laps behind  
  • 9. Cédric Deguisne (FRA) Maverick Racing                                       3 laps behind
  • 10. Filip Roms (FIN) Sharjah Team                                                    4 laps behind
  • 11. Duarte Benavente (POR) F1 Atlantic Team                                4 laps behind
  • 12. Alexandre Bourgeot (FRA) Maverick Racing                              4 laps behind
  • Ferdinand Zandbergen (NLD) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team                            DNF
  • Thani Al-Qamzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi                                             DNF        
  • Erik Stark (SWE) Victory Team                                                           DNF
  • Sami Seliö (FIN) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team                                           DNF
  • Alberto Comparato (ITA) Team Abu Dhabi                                      DNF
  • Stefan Arand (EST) Team Vietnam                                                    DNF

2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship – Classifica dopo gara 3:

  • 1. Rusty Wyatt (CAN) Sharjah Team                                                 77pts    
  • 2. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Vietnam                                        63pts                                
  • 3. Erik Stark (SWE) Victory Team                                                        62pts    
  • 4. Peter Morin (FRA) China CTIC Team                                             52pts                  
  • 5. Bartek Marszalek (POL) Strømøy Racing                                      48pts                  
  • 6. Marit Strømøy (NOR) Strømøy Racing                                         32pts                                
  • 7. Stefan Arand (EST) Team Vietnam                                                31pts    
  • 7. Sami Seliö (FIN) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team                                     31pts                  
  • 9. Thani Al-Qamzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi                                        27pts  
  • 10. Ben Jelf (GBR) F1 Atlantic Team                                                  25pts                                              
  • 11. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NLD) Red Devil-SMC F1 Team           19pts    
  • 12. Filip Roms (FIN) Sharjah Team                                                    17pts                  
  • 13. Brent Dillard (USA) China CTIC Team                                          16pts                  
  • 14. Cédric Deguisne (FRA) Maverick Racing                                     12pts                  
  • 15. Ahmad Al-Fahim (UAE) Victory Team                                         10pts    
  • 16. Alexandre Bourgeot (FRA) Maverick Racing                              7pts
  • 17. Alberto Comparato (ITA) Team Abu Dhabi                                6pts
  • 18. Duarte Benavente (POR) F1 Atlantic Team                                5pts      
  • 19. Rashed Al-Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi                                  4pts      
