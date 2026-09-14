How to Make Friends as an Adult (Without It Being Awkward)

Making friends as an adult sounds simple. It rarely feels that way, and most people quietly assume they are the only ones struggling with it, when in fact almost everyone is, including the people who seem the most socially confident.

9 Ways to Make New Friends as an Adult

1. Reconnect With People You Already Know

Before searching for entirely new people, look at who’s already around you. Coworkers, neighbors, and old classmates are often easier to turn into friends than total strangers, since some trust already exists.

Message someone you haven’t talked to in a while: “Hey, it’s been ages, want to grab coffee this week?”

Invite a coworker to lunch instead of eating alone at your desk.

Say yes the next time a neighbor mentions a small get-together, even if it sounds low-key.

2. Join a Group That Meets Regularly

One-off events rarely build friendships; repetition does. A recurring class, sports league, or book club works because you keep seeing the same faces, week after week.

Sign up for a weekly class, like pottery, climbing, or a language course.

Join a local sports league, even a casual one, through sites like Meetup.

Pick something with a fixed schedule, since irregular events make repeat contact much harder.

3. Try an App Built for Platonic Friendship

Apps designed specifically for making friends, rather than dating, have grown more common in recent years. They can feel clunky at first, but everyone using them is in the same position.

Find a service for communication. The hardest step to starting a spontaneous video chat is finding a place. It should be popular and safe enough.

Fill out a profile honestly, listing real hobbies instead of generic interests.

Start a conversation and don’t be afraid to take it further if you feel they trust you.

Suggest a low-pressure first meetup, such as a walk or a coffee, within the app itself.

Give it more than one try; the first few conversations rarely lead anywhere.

4. Volunteer for a Cause You Care About

Volunteering puts you next to people who already share a value with you, which gives conversation a natural starting point. It also adds a sense of purpose that pure socializing sometimes lacks.

Search for a local shelter, food bank, or cleanup event happening this month.

Commit to a regular shift instead of a single one-time event, so people start recognizing you.

Arrive a few minutes early so there is time for small talk before the work starts.

5. Host Something Yourself

Waiting for an invitation can take a long time. Hosting a small, low-key gathering puts you in control of who shows up and how comfortable it feels.

Send a simple text: “Having a few people over Saturday for pizza, want to come?”

Keep the first event small, five or six people, rather than a big party.

6. Say Yes More Than You Say No

Adults get invited to things and decline out of habit, too tired, too busy, not worth the effort. That instinct quietly closes off most opportunities to meet people.

Accept the next work happy hour or casual invite, even if you’d rather stay home.

Set a personal rule: say yes to one social invite a week, no exceptions.

Notice when you are declining out of genuine tiredness versus simple habit.

7. Follow Up Quickly After a Good Conversation

A great first conversation means nothing if it isn’t followed up on within a few days. Momentum fades fast once people go back to their normal routines.

Send a message the same week: “It was great talking to you, want to grab a coffee sometime?”

Suggest a specific day and time instead of a vague “let’s hang out soon.”

8. Lean on Weak Ties, Not Just Close Contacts

Close friends matter, but acquaintances often open more doors. Research on social networks has long shown that loose connections, people you know a little but not well, tend to introduce you to entirely new circles that your close friends already share.

Ask a work acquaintance if they know anyone else who does the same hobby as you.

Reach out directly to a friend-of-a-friend instead of waiting for a mutual event to bring you together.

9. Ask for a Small Favor First

It sounds backwards, but asking someone for a small favor can make them like you more, not less. People tend to feel warmer toward those they’ve already helped, which gives a new acquaintance a subtle reason to invest in you.

Ask a neighbor for a quick recommendation, a mechanic, a dentist, a good local spot to eat.

Follow up afterward with a genuine thank-you, which opens the door to a longer conversation.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

A few habits quietly sabotage new friendships before they even get going.

1. Oversharing Too Soon

Sharing something deeply personal in the first conversation can overwhelm a new acquaintance rather than bond you. Trust usually needs to build in smaller pieces first.

Save heavier topics for the third or fourth hangout, not the first.

Match the other person’s level of openness instead of leading with your own.

2. Waiting to Be Invited

If both people are waiting for the other to reach out, nothing happens. Someone has to move first, and it might as well be you.

Send the first message yourself instead of expecting someone else to.

Treat a slow reply as a busy schedule, not a rejection, and try again later.

3. Leaving Plans Vague

“We should hang out sometime” rarely turns into an actual plan. Vague intentions are easy to forget and even easier to postpone indefinitely.

Replace “we should hang out” with a specific day and time.

Follow up within a couple of days if you don’t hear back.

4. Skipping the Follow-Up

A great first conversation fades fast once everyone goes back to their routine. Without a follow-up, even a strong connection can quietly disappear.

Send a short message within a few days of a good conversation.

Suggest a concrete next step, like coffee or a shared activity, rather than staying vague.

5. Ignoring Signs of Disinterest

Not every connection is meant to become a friendship, and that’s fine. Pushing forward despite clear signals usually makes things more uncomfortable, not less.

Notice short replies or repeated cancellations as signals worth respecting.

Step back gracefully instead of pushing for more contact.

6. Dominating the Conversation

Some people, often without realizing it, turn every hangout into a monologue. It leaves little room for the other person to feel truly heard.

Ask at least one follow-up question for every story you share.

Check in with yourself mid-conversation about whether you’re doing most of the talking.

The Bottom Line

Making friends as an adult isn’t awkward because something is wrong with you. It’s awkward because the systems that used to handle it, school schedules, dorms, shared classes, are simply gone now.



Show up consistently, say yes more often than you say no, and follow up quickly when something clicks. Given enough repetition and a little patience, the awkwardness fades, and something ordinary, and real, takes its place.